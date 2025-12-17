Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares rare photos with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro in loved-up birthday post

There had been rumours of a possible parting between Bellingham and American model Castro, but the latter rubbished those rumblings in October with a happy birthday message of her own, writing: "Happy birthday! I love you so much!"

In another post, she also added: "Most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, incredible human I’ve ever met. You bring so much light into this world."

Back in February, the couple were spotted in the stands for Madrid's clash with Girona, with Bellingham suspended after receiving a controversial red card against Osasuna.

Castro had previously been described as knowing "how to navigate the limelight", with a newspaper insider claiming: "What is certain is that Ashlyn knows how to navigate the limelight. With several years of experience in the world of A-listers, she understands how to maintain intrigue while keeping her private life private. Whether she becomes a permanent fixture in Jude's world or fades into the background remains to be seen. But for now, the only certainty is that wherever Ashlyn goes, attention follows."