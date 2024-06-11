Jude BellinghamSKIMS
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham strips down for Kim Kardashian-owned SKIMS advert ahead of Euro 2024 campaign with England

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham brought out his model side as he stripped down for SKIMS boxers advert ahead of Euro 2024.

  • Bellingham posed in front of the camera for SKIMS
  • Was seen juggling the ball wearing a grey underwear
  • Kim Kardashian is the owner of SKIMS
