FBL-FIFA-QAT-REAL MADRID-PACHUCAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid sweating on Jude Bellingham's fitness as Vinicius Jr offers update on England star after Intercontinental Cup final win

J. BellinghamVinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid are sweating on Jude Bellingham's fitness but team-mate Vinicius Jr has offered a positive update on the England star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham lifted the Intercontinental Trophy with Real Madrid
  • But subbed off late against Pachuca
  • Has picked up a muscle injury in his right thigh
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱