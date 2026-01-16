Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid hit by fresh Kylian Mbappe blow as Alvaro Arbeloa's problems pile up after replacing Xabi Alonso
Arbeloa's troubles grow in first Madrid week
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has turned toxic in record time this January, with Real Madrid currently mired in a "very negative dynamic" following a catastrophic sequence of results. having surrendered two potential titles in the space of seven days, the Spanish giants are a club in turmoil. The sacking of Xabi Alonso following the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona was supposed to act as a circuit breaker, yet his successor, Alvaro Arbeloa, has endured a baptism of fire.
Arbeloa’s tenure began in disastrous fashion with a humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Albacete earlier this week. Now, as he prepares for his first La Liga fixture in charge against Levante, he has been dealt a severe personnel blow. According to reports from French outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe has been ruled out of the encounter. The French superstar’s left knee is still causing him significant issues, and while the pain has reportedly decreased, he is firmly "not in a condition" to contest a high-level match.
Arbeloa faces crisis and attacking void
The absence of Mbappe leaves Arbeloa with a tactical headache he can ill afford. The clash with Levante has taken on monumental importance; it is no longer just a routine league fixture but a desperate attempt to prove that the season is not "finished" for Madrid. With the club currently trailing Hansi Flick’s Barcelona by four points in La Liga, any further slip-ups could prove fatal to their title defence.
Arbeloa, promoted from the Castilla side to steady the ship, is already under immense pressure after the shock defeat to Albacete in the cup. That loss, combined with the loss to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia that cost Alonso his job, has left the squad’s confidence in tatters. Without his primary goal threat, Arbeloa must find a way to galvanise a team that looks physically and mentally exhausted. Furthermore, he is also without defenders Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger for this game, causing a bit of a headache ahead of his first league match in charge.
Controversy surrounds Mbappe's 'intermittent' availability
The nature of Mbappe’s injury has become a source of heated debate and controversy within the Spanish capital. The Frenchman’s fitness issues have been described as "intermittent," leading to frustration amongst the fanbase and the hierarchy. The problems reportedly surfaced just prior to the Champions League clash with Manchester City late last year - a match that was billed as an initial ultimatum for Xabi Alonso. Madrid lost that game without their talisman, yet Mbappe returned to action almost immediately afterwards.
The controversy stems from Mbappe’s pursuit of individual glory. Following the City defeat, there were three matches remaining in the calendar year of 2025. At that stage, Mbappe was four goals shy of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic record for the most goals scored for Real Madrid in a single calendar year.
Despite the lingering knee issues, Mbappe played all three matches, scoring the requisite four goals to tie the record. However, this pursuit of history appears to have come at a heavy price. The exertion required to chase down Ronaldo’s milestone aggravated the injury, forcing him to miss the opening two games of 2026: a league fixture against Real Betis and the Supercopa semi-final against Atletico Madrid.
A season on the brink of collapse
The saga took another twist during the Supercopa final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Following a "minute-by-minute" surveillance of his fitness, Mbappe was deemed fit enough only for the bench, despite initially being ruled out of the competition altogether. He was introduced for a discrete 15-minute cameo, but was unable to prevent the defeat that ultimately sealed Alonso’s fate.
Since that brief appearance, Mbappe has been back in the treatment room. He missed the Copa del Rey disaster against Albacete, and L'Equipe confirms he will not feature this weekend against Levante. The French publication claims that while the player does not "regret" forcing his body to match Ronaldo’s record, he has now adopted a more cautious approach. He is reportedly unwilling to run any further risks with his knee in the future, meaning Arbeloa cannot rely on his star man until he is 100 per cent fit.
For Real Madrid, the situation is precarious. The optimism that surrounded the appointment of Alonso has evaporated, replaced by the uncertainty of the Arbeloa interim era. To lose the Supercopa and crash out of the Copa del Rey to lower-league opposition in less than a week is a nadir that few expected.
With Barcelona looking imperious under Flick, Real Madrid are in danger of letting the season drift away before February has even arrived.
