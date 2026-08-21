‘The right choice!’ - Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono reveals why he snubbed multiple offers to join Fiorentina on loan

Mastantuono has insisted that the long-term vision presented by Fiorentina was the primary reason he chose the Stadio Artemio Franchi over other high-profile suitors. The 19-year-old playmaker, who remains one of the most highly-rated prospects in the global game, officially completed a season-long loan move from the Bernabeu earlier this month. The deal is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy, ensuring Real Madrid retain control of his long-term future.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Mastantuono expressed his delight at the move. "I’m very happy to be at Fiorentina, who presented me with a really interesting project. The right choice for my career, and I’m glad I made it," he told reporters.



