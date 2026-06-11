AFP
Real Madrid finally confirm Jose Mourinho's return on three-year contract & reveal his official start date
The Special One returns to the Bernabeu
Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Mourinho for a second spell as manager after ratifying the departure of Alvaro Arbeloa. The 63-year-old makes a highly-anticipated return to the Spanish capital 13 years after his initial departure, signing a three-year contract until 2029.
The veteran manager returns to the Spanish club after a season in charge of Benfica, who had confirmed on Wednesday that Madrid were willing to pay the €15 million compensation to release him from his contract in Portugal.
Real also revealed Mourinho's official start date, saying in a statement: "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Thursday, June 11 and chaired by Florentino Pérez, has agreed to appoint José Mourinho as coach of the first team for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029. José Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day that the preseason will begin."
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Perez delivers on election promise
Madrid president Perez had made bringing back Mourinho, who left the club in 2013, one of his re-election promises ahead of his victory in last weekend's vote of club members. The president’s victory has immediately paved the way for Mourinho's installation, fulfilling a key pillar of his campaign to revitalise the squad.
Perez also pledged the signings of Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, as well as vowing to make a €150 million bid for a 'Galactico' signing. To honour that vow, Madrid announced earlier this week they had offered €150m for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, which was subsequently knocked back.
Challenging times ahead for the Portuguese boss
Mourinho returns to Madrid with the task of getting the team back on track after back-to-back trophy-less seasons under first Carlo Ancelotti and then Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa. The pressure will be on the "Special One" to deliver immediate results in a demanding environment that has grown restless with recent failures.
The Portuguese coach was last in charge of Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning one LaLiga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Supercopa. He also reached three Champions League semi-finals during that original stint. Since he was last at the Bernabeu, he has coached Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica.
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Mourinho's recent track record under scrutiny
It has been four years since Mourinho last won a trophy – the Conference League with Roma – and over a decade since his last league title, the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015. Questions remain over whether his defensive tactical approach can still dominate at the highest level of the modern game.
At Benfica, he went unbeaten in the Portuguese league last season, although that only equated to a third-placed finish behind Porto and Sporting. Mourinho's Benfica side were also eliminated by Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.