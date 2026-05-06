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‘Nearly came to blows’ - Another bust-up at Real Madrid as Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni become embroiled in ‘brutal row’
Training ground chaos at Valdebebas
According to MARCA, the atmosphere at Real Madrid has reached a critical breaking point. Valverde and Tchouameni nearly came to blows following a fierce argument that perfectly illustrates the internal decay currently plaguing the squad. The incident began with a routine challenge during a training drill, but a foul sparked one of the most aggressive confrontations witnessed at the club’s training ground. The players squared up to each other, exchanged shoves, and continued their verbal battle in the dressing room. This unpleasant episode quickly became the talk of Valdebebas, leaving staff and team-mates stunned by the anger on display.
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Growing divisions in a frustrated squad
This latest bust-up is a symptom of a squad that are increasingly divided. Madrid find themselves in a delicate position, sitting second in the Liga table with 77 points after 34 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona, who have 88 points, by an insurmountable 11-point gap. The lack of competitive stakes appears to have allowed long-standing frustrations to bubble over. Relationships between several key figures have deteriorated drastically, with certain players no longer on speaking terms. Emotional fatigue has created a toxic environment where even simple training sessions turn volatile, and the coaching staff face an uphill battle.
Arbeloa disconnect and recent dressing room spats
The rift within the squad reportedly extends beyond the players, as the relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa has become increasingly strained. Reports suggest up to six players are currently not speaking to him. Furthermore, another conflict surfaced earlier this week involving Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras. Although the Spanish defender attempted to downplay the situation publicly, stating: "The incident with a teammate is a one-off, without relevance and it is settled," the reality behind closed doors tells a different story. The cumulative effect of these spats suggests a squad that are completely fraying at the edges.
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Clasico looms as the season reaches its breaking point
The timing of this row could not be worse as Madrid prepare for Sunday’s Clasico. Defeat would be the ultimate insult, as Barcelona need just one point to officially crown themselves champions. Unless the squad unite, these internal fractures threaten to completely derail whatever pride remains in this miserable campaign.