Real Madrid fear injured Kylian Mbappe will miss Champions League tie against Manchester City, admits director
Madrid waits for more clarity from the medical department
The European titans have been paired together for the sixth time in the knockout stages since the 2019-20 season, setting the stage for another heavyweight continental battle. The clash marks a continuation of a modern European rivalry that has become a staple of the competition's later rounds. While both sides met earlier this season in the group stages - where City secured a 2-1 comeback victory in December - the stakes in the knockout phase are significantly higher. Real Madrid officials are now sweating over whether their talismanic number nine will be fit to lead the line against Pep Guardiola’s side, as the club waits for more clarity from the medical department regarding his availability for the two-legged affair.
Real Madrid director voices Mbappe concern
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the draw, Butragueno could not hide his apprehension regarding the forward's status. The French international's absence would be a seismic blow to Alvaro Arbeloa’s tactical plans, given his ability to decide games on the counter-attack. The Real Madrid hierarchy is clearly hoping for a swift recovery, but the lack of a comeback date is causing significant internal anxiety at the Santiago Bernabeu as the countdown to the first leg begins.
During his post-draw interview, Butragueno was candid about the situation involving the forward, saying: "Let's hope it's nothing serious, because he's very important to us. At the moment, we don't know if he'll be available against Manchester City."
The familiarity of the Manchester City rivalry
Beyond the injury concerns, the draw once again pits Los Blancos against a team they have come to know exceptionally well over the last decade. The tactical chess match has become a recurring theme of the Champions League, with both teams trading blows in some of the most memorable matches in the tournament's history. Butragueno acknowledged the repetitive nature of the draw and the respect that exists between the two footballing giants.
Reflecting on the frequency of this matchup, the director noted: "It's funny that we play against them every season. I think it's been five in a row now. We know each other very well. They have a great team and a great squad, and that gives Guardiola a lot of options. We play the first game at home, which means we have to get a good result that we can defend in Manchester."
Expectations for another European classic
Despite the looming shadow of Mbappe’s potential absence, the fixture is widely regarded as the pinnacle of European club football. Both teams are synonymous with attacking intent and technical excellence, promising a spectacle that will capture the world’s attention. Early assessments suggest that the tie will be as balanced as ever, though City may hold a slight psychological edge following their group-stage victory earlier in the campaign.
For Real Madrid, the mission remains clear: find a way to navigate the City hurdle, whether they have their French superstar available or not. Butragueno concluded by highlighting the entertainment value such a high-profile game brings to the global stage. He added: "There are usually goals, it's one of the best matches you can see in the world. People are going to enjoy it a lot because they're attacking matches, with two teams that want to dominate."
