Jude Summerfield

Real Madrid fail to get Franco Mastantuono deal done in time for Club World Cup as 17-year-old prepares for last dance with River Plate

F. MastantuonoReal MadridTransfersRiver PlateLaLigaFIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid will complete their deal for Franco Mastantuono after the youngster competes at the Club World Cup with River Plate.

  • Mastantuono to join Real Madrid later this summer

  • Will first play at Club World Cup
  • River Plate star has €45m release clause
