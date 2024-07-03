Jude Bellingham England Euro 2024Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Massive boost for Real Madrid & England! Jude Bellingham set to avoid surgery on troublesome shoulder issue this summer

Jude BellinghamEnglandReal MadridLaLigaEuropean Championship

Jude Bellingham will not have to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury that has caused problems over the past season, a report says.

  • Bellingham dealing with persistent shoulder trouble
  • Surgery an option for Real Madrid and England star
  • Midfielder will not have an operation on issue
