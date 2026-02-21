Real Madrid's next centre-back? Los Blancos planning transfer raid for Borussia Dortmund star

While one Germany international could be on the way out of the Bernabeu in Rudiger, another could be drafted in with Schlotterbeck.

AS report that the Spanish giants have been 'increasingly convinced' by the 26-year-old's performances for Dortmund, with it seeming like he has shot to the top of their list of most desired centre-backs. They have been linked with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi in recent months, though the latter two have already made decisions on their futures, the former signing new terms with Bayern Munich and the latter joining Manchester City from Crystal Palace in January.

It is believed that Schlotterbeck is keen for a new challenge, having played for Dortmund since his arrival from Freiburg in 2022. He has made 150 appearances for BVB, scoring nine goals and helping them reach the final of the 2023-24 Champions League, which Real Madrid won.

The report adds that signing a centre-back this summer is a top priority and that Real Madrid value Schlotterbeck's 'significant contributions' for both Dortmund and the German national team in recent years. As is the case with many top players in the Bundesliga, it was believed that Schlotterbeck would end up signing for Bayern, but Upamecano's new deal has seemingly scuppered those plans.