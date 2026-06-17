Real Madrid agree to terminate star's contract with midfielder to snub Ajax for La Liga stay

The Spanish international has struggled to secure consistent playing time in recent years. Last season, Ceballos played just 826 minutes across 23 total appearances, including 16 outings in La Liga and four in the Champions League. His tenure in Madrid also featured a notable loan spell where Arsenal have utilised his talents.

He spent two seasons in the English Premier League, making 77 appearances and scoring two goals for the London side, whilst winning the FA Cup in 2020. Despite amassing an impressive trophy cabinet featuring 15 major honours with his parent club, the lack of regular starting opportunities ultimately proved decisive in his decision to seek a permanent exit.