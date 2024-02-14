Rayo Vallecano fan slapped with stadium ban & fine for poking Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos in the bum

GettyPeter McVitieRayo Vallecano fan slapped with stadium ban & fine for poking Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos in the bumSevillaLucas OcamposRayo Vallecano vs SevillaRayo VallecanoLaLigaThe supporter who poked Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos' backside during a match has been fined and given a stadium ban.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFan touched Ocampos during La Liga matchHit with fine and ban from stadiums in SpainOcampos was outraged by incident