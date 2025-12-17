VIDEO: Rayan Cherki, that is outrageous! In-form Man City star scores absolute piledriver against Brentford & hits Erling Haaland's signature pose to celebrate goal

New City signing Cherki broke the deadlock for Pep Guardiola's side just past the half-hour mark as he scored a wonder goal. After a corner was headed away by Brentford's Kevin Schade, Cherki received the ball with his chest just outside the box and shifted it to his right before unleashing a long-range shot which rocketed into the roof of the net. After breaking the deadlock, Cherki opted for Haaland's trademark 'meditation' celebration to commemorate his goal.
Impressive Cherki compared to Messi
Cherki, who has displayed terrific form for the Cityzens since joining them from Lyon in the summer, has four goal contributions in his last four outings, including the goal against the Bees. Earlier this month, Cherki had set up Phil Foden with a cheeky rabona cross as the England international doubled City's lead over Sunderland in the Premier League.
Following the 3-0 victory against the Black Cats, Guardiola drew a comparison between Cherki and the legendary Lionel Messi, as he said: "Rayan is an exceptional player, he is so young, he has a huge personality, he proved it against Fulham in the toughest moments. He had the ball at 5-4 and every time gave us an extra pass, he is not scared and has self-confidence. In the final third he had something special. What I admire the most about Rayan is not the skills.
"I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done. Messi is the best player to play the game but I never seen this kind of cross. Crosses are fine, right or left or whichever part of your feet, it doesn't matter. If it is effective, it is fine but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things. The simple things he does perfectly, then he dribbles past four or five players. I want players to do the simple things well and after that, you have special talent and he can do whatever he wants but if he doesn't work now, it will be a problem. He will be in trouble."
What comes next for Man City?
City will expect to hold onto their lead and progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will join Chelsea. Guardiola's men are staring at a hectic fixture ahead in the final weeks of 2025. Starting from Wednesday until New Year's Day, Guardiola's side will play four matches. Following the Brentford clash, City are scheduled to face West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland respectively in the Premier League.