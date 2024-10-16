Raul Jimenez's dominance over USMNT has Mexico and El Tri fans dreaming again

Mexico has struggled to fill the striker spot, but Raul Jimenez's reemergence gave Mexico new hope Tuesday night.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — It was hard to pinpoint the moment when it happened, but everyone in the stadium realized it: Raul Jimenez was feeling very, very confident.

The signs were all over. It started with the Mexico forward's astounding free kick goal in the 22nd, which he guided in from a range far beyond his usual preferred place at the penalty spot. That followed in the 37th minute when he tried an ambitious scissor kick on the end of a corner. Seconds later he was aggressive again when he had the ball at his feet and tried a curler from outside the box.

The defining moment might have come in the 49th minute, as he barreled down on U.S. center back Tim Ream, losing the ball but sliding to win it back and sending it to Cesar “Chino” Huerta for a second goal.

All of it pointed to the reality that Raul was feeling himself Tuesday night, and he lifted El Tri to a 2-0 win over the rival United States that has delivered something Mexico hasn’t felt for a long time: Excitement.