Rasmus Hojlund salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Rasmus Hojlund's salary at Manchester United

Former Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund moved to the Premier League in 2023 as he signed a five-year contract at Manchester United for a relatively high transfer fee for a youngster.

In his first club with the English side, Hojlund scored 15 goals in all competitions, impressing the Old Trafford crowd with his tenacity and a eye for goal.

However, his second season with the club was rather lackluster, especially in front of the goal, even going 16 consecutive Premier League goals without a goal leading to some harsh criticism from the pundits.

Hojlund's current contract at manchester United lasts until 2028 with the player being on relatively lower wages as compared to other stars in the dressing room.

Exactly how much does he earn though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross