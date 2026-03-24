Getty Images
'I thought it was all over!' - Rasmus Hojlund opens up on heavy toll of Man Utd struggles before 'rediscovering the joy of football' at Napoli
Redemption in Naples
Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2, Hojlund expressed his immense gratitude toward Napoli for providing the platform to rebuild his confidence after a testing period in the Premier League. The striker has become a central figure in Antonio Conte's side, recapturing the form that originally made him one of Europe's most coveted young prospects.
The Danish striker joined United from Atalanta in a deal worth a reported £72 million in August 2023. However, he struggled to provide a consistent attacking threat at Old Trafford, scoring just 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions in his first two seasons before being sent back to Serie A on an initial loan deal.
“Here I have rediscovered the joy of playing football. It seemed that everything was over, they said it even in Denmark, but I never gave up and I always believed in it. You can't always be at your best, I know well that I still have to work and improve a lot. I am very self-critical about this. Now in Denmark they say that I am back at the centre of the project, because I am working and scoring much more,” Hojlund revealed.
- Getty Images
Leaving Old Trafford behind
The forward's Serie A resurgence followed a frustrating final chapter at United, where high expectations and a lack of consistency led to intense public scrutiny. Hojlund remains honest about his performance levels during his time in England, acknowledging that a change of scenery was necessary for his development as a player.
“If we look at the last periods at Manchester United I didn't do well, I am aware of it, but now many things have changed. I have grown more,” he added.
A permanent future in Italy?
Napoli have been sufficiently impressed with the 23-year-old's impact to make his stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona a long-term arrangement. Despite the initial loan structure of the move, the club has signalled their intent to trigger the financial clauses required to keep the Dane in light blue permanently.
Sporting director Giovanni Manna recently clarified the situation, insisting that Hojlund will stay at the club.
“There are no doubts. Rasmus Hojlund will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition,” he said.
With 13 goals and two assists across Serie A and the Champions League this term, the club are convinced he is the right man to lead the line for years to come.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on international success
Beyond his domestic success, Hojlund is focused on leading Denmark through their international commitments, including a crucial World Cup play-off clash with Macedonia. He believes his club form will translate into success for his country as they fight for qualification.
“I am convinced that in the end we will be able to qualify. Macedonia is a good team, but said with the maximum respect, we aim to beat them so as not to waste this opportunity. We are not playing against France or Germany,” the striker concluded.