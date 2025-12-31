Rasmus Hojlund 'considers himself a Napoli player' and permanent transfer from Man Utd is just a 'formality', confirms club director

Speaking with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Manna said: "We did everything we could to sign him. There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.

"We had no doubts. Rasmus is decisive in terms of numbers, but also in how he understands the coach’s input. This makes a difference. There’s an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League.

"The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important." When asked if Hojlund's permanent signing was just a "formality", Manna replied: "As of today, I think so."

Hojlund is one of a number of players Napoli have signed from the Premier League in recent seasons, which Manna touched upon, stating: "It’s the reference market, where even players coming from mid-table teams can help you. They have mentality, but sometimes more heart is needed."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!