AC Milan shut down by Ralf Rangnick as Austria coach extends contract despite talks with Serie A side

In a major boost for the Austrian FA (ÖFB) just days before their 2026 World Cup campaign kicks off, Rangnick has officially signed a new contract that keeps him in his current role until at least the end of 2027. This development comes as a significant blow to AC Milan, who had identified the 67-year-old as the ideal candidate to spearhead their new sporting project at San Siro.

The former Manchester United interim manager had met with Milan officials in Vienna at the end of May. However, Rangnick ultimately prioritised the continuity of his work with the national team over a return to club football in Serie A. The deal also includes a performance-based clause: should Austria qualify for Euro 2028, his contract will automatically extend to cover the tournament in Great Britain and Ireland.