Goal.com
Live
FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-TELSTARAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Major setback for Raheem Sterling! Robin van Persie explains why he benched ex-Chelsea & Man City star for latest Feyenoord outing

R. Sterling
R. van Persie
Feyenoord
NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

Raheem Sterling suffered a significant setback at Feyenoord after being dropped to the bench for the crucial Eredivisie encounter against NEC Nijmegen. Head coach Robin van Persie has now clarified the reasoning behind the former Chelsea star's absence from the starting line-up, citing fitness concerns following a disappointing run of form.

  • Left out in Nijmegen

    Sterling’s underwhelming start to life in Rotterdam reached a new low as he was named amongst the substitutes for Feyenoord’s 1-1 draw with NEC. The 31-year-old, who arrived as a free agent in February, saw his place on the left flank handed to Tobias van den Elshout for his full Eredivisie debut. Despite Ayase Ueda giving the visitors an early lead, Sterling remained an unused substitute as a 97th-minute equaliser from Danilo Pereira denied Van Persie’s side all three points.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-EXCELSIORAFP

    Physical concerns cited

    Van Persie quickly dismissed suggestions of Sterling being dropped on a permanent basis, instead pointing to a lack of sharpness and a minor training incident. The head coach emphasised the need for physical readiness in a squad currently hampered by several fitness questions ahead of the season's final stretch.

    Explaining his decision to leave the former England international out of the starting XI, Van Persie told ESPN: "No, Raheem hasn't been completely fresh these past few days. He also had a moment in training. So that is a physical reason. Tobias has done very well since joining us. He is good on the ball, physically strong, and has earned his chance. There were a lot of players we didn't know if they could be there or could start."

  • Struggling for impact

    Since signing a short-term deal until June 2026, Sterling has struggled to replicate the explosive form that defined his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City. The winger has managed just one assist and failed to find the net in his first six appearances for the Dutch giants. With competition for places increasing, Van Persie is showing a willingness to prioritise academy products and match-fit alternatives over established reputations to secure a second-place finish.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-VOLENDAMAFP

    Champions League race

    Feyenoord face a demanding run-in against Groningen, Fortuna Sittard, AZ Alkmaar, and PEC Zwolle to secure a Champions League qualifying spot. Following the Netherlands’ drop to seventh in the UEFA rankings, the Eredivisie runner-up must now navigate the qualifying rounds rather than entering the league phase directly. Currently second, Van Persie’s side hold a slender one-point lead over NEC and sit two ahead of FC Twente, leaving Sterling with little time to prove his fitness and reclaim his place.

KNVB Cup
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO