'It's over!' - Raheem Sterling branded 'biggest failure' in Feyenoord history

The criticism extends beyond supporters, with Everse noting that Sterling's technical game has suffered alongside his dwindling pace. He added: "He falls over his own legs. He’s hesitating. He’s anxious not to make mistakes. One against one, he never passes a defender. I feel pity for him.

"I don’t feel pity for a lot of footballers, because I know how much they earn. But I feel pity for him because he was such a fantastic footballer and I can see the old Raheem Sterling in my memory. It’s not a happy marriage. And if you feel pity for a player with his qualities, and his background, you know it’s over.”