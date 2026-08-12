'Nobody else is authorized to speak on my behalf' – Rafael Leao speaks out to clarify his future at AC Milan amidst transfer rumors linking him to Galatasaray

Leao has issued a firm warning against the "speculation and stories that aren’t true" currently surrounding his professional future. Taking to his personal Instagram account, the 27-year-old expressed his frustration with the constant noise regarding a potential move away from the San Siro. The Portugal star made it clear that he wants the focus to remain on his sporting performances rather than the headlines being generated by third parties during the ongoing transfer market.

In a direct statement shared via an Instagram Story, Leao insisted that his professional representation is handled exclusively by a select inner circle. "My only thought is on the field: I am concentrated on giving my best, every single game and every single training session," Leao wrote in a post featuring a photograph of him training with the Rossoneri. He continued: "Just to avoid any form of speculation and stories that aren’t true, I repeat that for some time I’ve assigned all my interests exclusively to my family and my lawyers. Nobody else is authorised to speak for me. My mind is on the next objectives."