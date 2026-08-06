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Racing Santander tell Barcelona they must pay €16m release clause for Jorge Salinas
Racing demand full release clause payment
Barcelona’s summer recruitment plans have encountered a firm stance from Racing regarding the future of Salinas. The teenage defender, who has impressed with his versatility as both a left-back and a central defender, is high on the list of targets for the Catalan side as they look to bolster their defensive depth. However, Racing’s sporting director, Chema Aragon, has made it abundantly clear that the club will not be bullied into a cut-price deal for the 19-year-old talent, per Mundo Deportivo.
The financial gap between the two clubs remains significant at this stage of the transfer window. While Barcelona have reportedly registered their interest with a proposal in the region of €6 million, Racing are holding out for the full €16 million stipulated in the player’s contract.
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Protecting the club assets at El Sardinero
In a recent public address, Aragon spoke passionately about the importance of retaining the club's homegrown stars. He emphasised that Racing's priority is to "fortify" the squad rather than "weaken it by losing stars." This philosophy extends beyond just Salinas, as the club faces interest in several other key players during what has become a busy summer for the Cantabrian outfit.
Despite this desire to keep the group together, the sporting director was realistic about the power dynamics in modern football when a club of Barcelona’s stature comes calling. Aragon acknowledged that while Racing will fight to keep their players, there is only so much resistance they can offer if a massive bid arrives that matches a release clause. He admitted to the reality of the situation by saying: "There's little you can do if a superstar comes along."
Salinas praised for professional conduct
Amidst the swirling transfer rumours and the public tug-of-war between the two clubs, Salinas has earned significant praise for how he has handled the situation. Many young players might have been distracted by the lure of the Camp Nou, but Aragon was quick to laud the teenager's attitude during the pre-season period. The sporting director highlighted that Salinas has remained focused on his duties at Racing.
Aragon suggested that Salinas’ growth and dedication should be reflected in his standing at the club, regardless of whether a move eventually materializes. He indicated that if the transfer window closes and Salinas is still a Racing player, the club will look to reward him accordingly. "If he stays, his growth will have to be reflected in his contract," Aragon stated.
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Looking ahead to the transfer deadline
As the clock ticks down toward the end of the summer transfer window, the pressure is on Barcelona to decide how much they truly value Salinas. The Blaugrana have been active in the market, but their well-documented financial constraints mean that every million euros must be spent wisely. With Racing refusing to budge on the €16 million price tag, Deco and the Barcelona recruitment team must weigh up whether the 19-year-old represents a necessary investment for the future or if they should pivot to more affordable targets.
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