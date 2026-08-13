'I wish we signed him!' - Ex-Man Utd star makes shock claim over Chelsea transfer deal

Former United defender Fortune has admitted he wishes the Red Devils had beaten Chelsea to the summer signing of Welbeck. The experienced striker recently completed a somewhat surprising move from Brighton to Stamford Bridge. Welbeck, a United academy graduate, enjoyed a fruitful spell on the south coast but has now embarked on a fresh chapter in west London.

However, Fortune believes his former employers missed a trick by not securing a reunion with the forward. While United opted against a move, Chelsea head coach Alonso moved decisively. The Spanish boss chose to bring the English veteran into his young squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.