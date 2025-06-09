Quincy Promes asks to avoid prison on Netherlands return despite long sentence for serious assault on cousin and involvement in drug trafficking as former Ajax star remains stuck in Dubai
Former Ajax star Quincy Promes continues to avoid imprisonment as legal uncertainty surrounds his return from Dubai.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Promes seeks non-custodial return to Netherlands
- Sentenced to 7.5 years for assault and drug trafficking
- Extradition from Dubai remains unresolved