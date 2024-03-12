'The Qataris were very real!' - Man Utd takeover insider sets record straight on Sheikh Jassim after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'don't think he exists' jibe & reveals why Glazers buyout never happened
Joe Ravitch, who formed part of the protracted takeover saga at Manchester United, says “Qataris were very real” following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s jibe.
- Glazer family opened themselves up to offers
- Interest from the Middle East eventually dropped
- INEOS acquired 25 per cent stake in Red Devils