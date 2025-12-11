'Psychological boost' - Erling Haaland reveals why Man City weren't 'happy' with Kylian Mbappe absence after Real Madrid victory

Seeing Mbappe among the substitutes - with 25 goals to his name this season - offered a timely shot in the arm to City. Haaland is, however, adamant that they would rather have faced one of the best in the business.

The prolific Norwegian, who has taken his own goal tally this season to 21 through as many appearances at club level, told TNT Sports: “We know about their injuries, we have a few as well, but they have many injuries and you don't want anyone to be injured, but we expected Mbappe to play.

“I thought I was going to play against Kylian, so, of course, when a player like Kylian doesn't play, you're not happy because you want to play against the best, but it gives you a bit of a psychological boost.”

Haaland converted from the spot against Real having won that decisive penalty himself. He was bundled over in the box by Antonio Rudiger and was given the opportunity to step up from 12 yards following a VAR review and advice to the referee for a pitch-side monitor to be checked.

City’s fearsome No.9 added on the physical tussle that he enjoyed with Madrid’s defence: “[Raul] Asencio was starting to push me and try to beef with me a lot. It's something I like. And, of course, Rudiger as well, we've been having some great battles and today he wanted a bit too much, he pulled me. So, for me, a clear penalty.”

