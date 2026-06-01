PSG president laughs off doubts over Luis Enrique's future as blockbuster renewal looms in wake of Champions League final success

Despite being under contract until 2027, the lack of an official announcement regarding a further extension for Enrique has led to whispers in some quarters. However, those doubts were swiftly dispelled by Al-Khelaifi. The PSG chief appeared in a jubilant mood following his side's continued dominance on the continental stage.

The Spaniard has fully embraced the post-Kylian Mbappe era, building a cohesive unit that prioritises the collective over individual superstars. Having already etched his name into the record books as the most successful manager in the club’s history, the hierarchy in Paris is desperate to ensure the former Barcelona boss remains the face of their project for years to come.