PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich: The Champions League repeat is on! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia runs riot while Ousmane Dembele does the business to book trip to Budapest

Matvey Safonov (7/10):

A solid showing from Safonov. He made five saves in total and there was nothing he could have done about Kane's consolation goal.

Warren Zaire-Emery (7/10):

Selected at right-back with Hakimi unavailable through injury, and although he struggled at times against Diaz, he stuck to his task well and even created a couple of chances at the other end of the field.

Marquinhos (7/10):

After being given the run around by Diaz & Co. last week, the skipper responded with a wonderfully disciplined and determined defensive display. The Brazilian was particularly strong in the air and led by example from start to finish.

Willian Pacho (6/10):

A little sloppy with his passing at times but strong in the tackle throughout, repeatedly regaining possession for his team, while he also made several vital clearances. Will have been disappointed with losing Kane late on, though.

Nuno Mendes (7/10):

Olise once again caused the Portuguese all sorts of problems early on and Mendes - who was booked for a wild challenge on the winger - was lucky to stay on the field after a clear handball as the referee had spotted an earlier offence by Laimer. However, credit where it's due, Mendes ended up almost completely nullifying the threat posed by his nemesis.