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Nasser Al-Khelaifi PSGGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

'We are here to help each other' - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi weighs in on Manchester City’s bombshell Premier League guilty verdict

Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has offered a measured response following the seismic news that Manchester City have been found guilty of 115 breaches of Premier League financial rules. The Qatari official, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the European Club Association, refused to condemn the English giants despite the gravity of the findings.

  • Premier League finds Manchester City guilty of financial breaches

    English football was rocked after the Premier League confirmed that Manchester City were found guilty all of the financial charges brought against them. The breaches trace back to the club's takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group, covering extensive violations of financial regulations.

    Investigators determined that City concealed operational costs and artificially inflated sponsorship revenues. These actions allowed the club to circumvent spending limits imposed by UEFA and the Premier League, securing an unfair competitive advantage.

    City swiftly announced their intention to appeal the ruling. The club's legal challenge comes before any formal sanction or penalty has been handed down by the Premier League.


  • Nasser Al-Khelaifi PSGGetty Images

    Al-Khelaifi refuses to condemn Citizens

    Speaking at the 33rd General Assembly of European Football Clubs (EFC) in Copenhagen on Tuesday, PSG president Al-Khelaifi offered a neutral perspective. Addressing delegates in his role as chairman of the organisation, he urged patience while legal proceedings unfold.

    "Firstly, we are not here to judge something that is still not a final decision," Al-Khelaifi stated. "Secondly, we are here to help each other, to support each other. Of course, if there is anything wrong… I’m not a lawyer, but I think that they have the right to appeal, so it is not the final decision.

    "And we are not in a position to say [anything]; it is more a Premier League, an English club matter. Let’s see where it will go."

    Al-Khelaifi also praised Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, who serves on the EFC board. "Ferran has been great to the board. A big asset who adds value to us with his knowledge," he said. "His career is fantastic, and Manchester City did a lot of positive things also, but I am not in a position to judge. We are not in a position to judge. We are not judges and we are not a court."


  • EFC chief maintains European solidarity

    Al-Khelaifi’s comments underline a clear intent to maintain unity among Europe’s elite clubs amidst the fallout. By framing the guilty verdict strictly as an English domestic issue, the EFC chairman avoided fracturing the relationship between European football's governing ranks and one of its leading members.

    His public endorsement of Soriano also highlights the City executive's enduring influence. Despite the damning nature of the Premier League's findings, Soriano remains a highly valued figure within the European game.


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  • Khaldoon Al Mubarak Man CityGetty

    Formal sanctions delayed by City appeal

    Focus now turns to the impending Premier League sanctions. However, City’s immediate appeal ensures that any final resolution is firmly on hold. The exact timeline for this legal challenge is unclear, meaning the club will continue their operations while waiting for the final verdict to be delivered.

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