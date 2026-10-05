PSG starlet Mika Godts insists Belgium won't change despite missing Kevin De Bruyne & Youri Tielemans against France

Belgium enters the upcoming Nations League showdown against France without the veteran presence of Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans. While losing such experienced midfielders would force many teams into a defensive shell, rising star Godts insists that the tactical blueprint remains unchanged. The young attacker believes the squad possesses enough quality to maintain their identity regardless of who is missing from the starting lineup.

"We have to dare to play football without fear. We respect their qualities, but it is up to us to show guts. It will be different, but we are going to do our best to play our game. The principles remain the same," Godts explained.