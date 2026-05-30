PSG match legendary 50-year Ajax and Real Madrid record after sealing another stunning double with Champions League final win vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain are only the third side ever to win both their league title and Europe's most prestigious club competition in back-to-back seasons. This remarkable achievement places them alongside the legendary Real Madrid side of the 1950s (1956-58) and the iconic Ajax team of the early 1970s (1971-73).

The feat was confirmed following a tense night in Budapest, where the Parisians showed their grit to overcome a stubborn Arsenal side. By securing both Ligue 1 and the Champions League in consecutive campaigns, Luis Enrique's side has established a level of domestic and continental supremacy that few eras of football have ever witnessed.