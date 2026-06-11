AFP
PSG and Liverpool target confirms he wants summer transfer after World Cup venture with France ends
Akliouche confirms exit intentions
Akliouche has finally addressed the growing speculation regarding his future at Monaco, admitting that a summer transfer is the logical next step in his career progression. The creative midfielder, who enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 season with 31 appearances and six goals in Ligue 1, has become one of the most sought-after talents in French football.
Speaking to Nice-Matin before travelling to the United States with the French national team for the 2026 World Cup, Akliouche was candid about his situation. When asked if the next step would be a transfer this summer, he responded: "Will the next step be a transfer this summer? Yes, but frankly, I'm really focused on this World Cup."
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Focus on the national team's objectives
Despite acknowledging the likelihood of a departure, Akliouche is determined to keep his professional focus on international duties. The midfielder could play a key role for Les Bleus across the Atlantic and understands that his performances on the global stage could further dictate his market value and destination.
He further elaborated on his mindset, stating: "I know anything can happen, even during the competition. It's a great opportunity for exposure, but I'm staying focused on the national team's objectives. I don't want to disrespect my club by talking about the transfer window now either. There are other things to deal with."
PSG and Liverpool leading the chase
PSG have long been admirers of the winger, viewing him as a key component of their continued emphasis on recruiting top-tier French talent. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City also closely monitoring his situation.
According to various reports, potential suitors will need deep pockets if they wish to lure Akliouche away from the Stade Louis II. Monaco are reportedly seeking an offer that meets their lofty expectations with rumours suggest that any deal could command a fee in the region of €50 million.
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The French national team has arrived in Boston
With high-profile clubs circling and a World Cup campaign to use as a shop window, the 24-year-old is poised to be one of the headline movers of the summer. The French national team has landed in Boston, and the first test against Senegal will be crucial for Les Bleus, who are seen as one of the strongest contenders for the title. They will then play Iraq in Philadelphia, followed by a match against Norway in Foxborough to conclude the Group I.