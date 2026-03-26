PSG get their way! Champions League holders handed advantage ahead of Liverpool quarter-final tie as hugely controversial postponement request granted

While the decision is a victory for PSG’s European ambitions, it has been met with vocal opposition from Lens. This was no ordinary mid-table fixture, but a potential title decider between the top two teams in France. Lens currently sit just one point behind the leaders, and they were eager to test themselves against the champions at the original time.

In their official release, Lens expressed their complaints about the schedule change, stating: " It appears to us that a worrying sentiment is taking hold: that of a French league gradually being relegated to the status of a mere variable to accommodate the European ambitions of certain parties. This is a peculiar conception of sporting fairness, one that is difficult to find parallels in other major continental competitions."

"Changing the date of this match today would mean that Racing Club de Lens would be deprived of competition for 15 days, followed by matches every three days—a schedule that corresponds neither to the one established at the start of the season, nor to the resources of a club that could absorb this type of new constraint without consequence."

"Beyond this specific case, the question raised is more fundamental: that of the respect due to the competition itself. It is legitimate to question this when, on its own soil, the league sometimes seems relegated behind other ambitions, however legitimate they may be. Racing Club de Lens remains committed to fairness, clarity of rules, and respect for all stakeholders. Simple principles, for a fair and respected French football."