Lyon PSG women composite
Ameé Ruszkai

'That's why it's hard' - PSG star Jackie Groenen explains Lyon dominant head-to-head record as French rivals battle for Champions League final berth

Champions LeagueParis Saint GermainLyonDivision 1Jackie GroenenWomen's footballLyon vs Paris Saint Germain

PSG star Jackie Groenen has tried to explain Lyon's dominant record against her team as the two meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.

  • Lyon & PSG meet in all-French UWCL semi-final
  • PSG so often second-best in France
  • Midfield star Groenen tries to explain Lyon dominance

