PSG determined to lure Barcelona's prized academy asset in free transfer as contract nears end

The Parisian club’s interest comes as no surprise. Luis Enrique, who knows Barcelona’s academy system inside out, has personally monitored Hernandez’s growth and views him as a perfect addition to PSG’s revamped recruitment model, one focused on young, high-potential European players rather than costly superstars.

In recent years, the European champions have deliberately shifted away from their big-spending strategy. Under Enrique, the club have prioritised long-term development, signing Ilya Zabarnyi and Lucas Chevalier this summer, while also handing first-team minutes to academy products Ibrahim Mbaye and Senny Mayulu amid injury crises. This philosophy has created a clear pathway for emerging players like Hernandez to thrive in Paris.

Hernandez has impressed this season for Barca Atletic under Juliano Belletti, starting seven matches and contributing a goal and an assist. A versatile midfielder capable of operating centrally or out wide, he’s become a mainstay for Spain’s Under 19 team, having represented his country across all youth levels since the U15s. His blend of creativity and tactical intelligence makes him a standout among emerging midfielders in Europe.