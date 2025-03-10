'Private jets & yachts!' - Thibaut Courtois slammed by mother of love child as £240,000-a-week Real Madrid goalkeeper is told son’s house is 'falling apart' T. Courtois Real Madrid Showbiz LaLiga Chelsea

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has been slammed by the mother of his love child for enjoying "private jets and yachts" as his son’s house falls apart.