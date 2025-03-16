Premier League walk-out songs: Music for every team listed

From You'll Never Walk Alone to Blue Moon, the Premier League is packed with walk-out songs that electrify the crowd and set the stage for kickoff.

Football and music are inseparable, with songs serving as the soundtrack to a club’s identity. Whether it’s terrace chants passed down through generations, stadium DJs setting the mood before kickoff, or tunes adopted by supporters, music plays a crucial role in the matchday experience.

One of the sport's most cherished traditions is the walkout song—a track that sets the stage as the home side and their opponents emerge from the tunnel. More than just a pre-match ritual, the right song fuels the crowd’s passion and sends a message to the opposition. It’s the first thing visiting players hear as they step onto unfamiliar turf, so it needs to make an impact. That’s why clubs stick with signature tracks, ensuring the same charged atmosphere greets every kickoff.

The Premier League is home to some of the most iconic walkout anthems, with clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal boasting tracks that resonate through the stands. However, not every team gets it right—some pre-match choices miss the mark.

From Manchester City's "Blue Moon" to Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone," the league is full of songs that define a club's identity. GOAL has compiled a list of the walkout music for all 20 top-flight sides.