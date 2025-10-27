Explained: Why the Premier League is set to break from tradition and schedule only ONE fixture for Boxing Day

A new report from The Times states that the ritual of watching football on Boxing Day is under threat this season. The report indicates that with 26 December falling on a Friday this year, nine matches are likely to be delayed until the weekend (Saturday, 27 December and Sunday, 28 December) and also the following Monday (29 December). Should this be the case, it would mean the fewest top-flight games on Boxing Day since the Second World War.

Only three top-flight matches were held in 1993, when Boxing Day fell on a Sunday that year, while there were just two in 1981 - the lowest number since the end of the war in 1945. However, all ten Premier League fixtures took place when 26 December last fell on a Friday, in 2014.