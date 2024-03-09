Sunny Singh RefereeGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Premier League history made in Crystal Palace vs Luton as Sunny Singh Gill becomes first-ever British South Asian to referee in English top-flight

Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace vs Luton TownLuton Town

Sunny Singh Gill made history at Selhurst Park on Saturday as he became the first-ever British South Asian to referee in the Premier League.

  • Gill was in charge of Crystal Palace versus Luton Town
  • Hails from a family of rich sporting culture
  • Officiated a Sunday League match at just 17

