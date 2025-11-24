Getty
Premier League football on Netflix?! Streaming giant eye bid for broadcasting rights that could rival Sky and TNT Sports
Netflix upping live sports efforts
Netflix has made a concerted effort to show more live sports, spending nearly £4 billion ($5bn) on WWE, while also streaming high-profile boxing bouts, too. After Paramount won the Champions League rights in the United Kingdom last week in a reported £1bn ($1.3bn) deal, Netflix are expected to rival Sky and TNT when it comes to the domestic Premier League contracts, according to The Times. The streaming giant is also expected to take on NBC for the American rights to the English top-flight.
When do the Premier League deals run out?
The report adds that the latest domestic deals end in 2029, but NPC's one expires a year earlier. That contract is said to be worth $2bn (£1.5bn) and is the Premier League's biggest overseas deal. Bids for the next packages are expected over the next year.
Incidentally, a source told The Times: "The important thing for football – both European-wide and domestic leagues – is that Netflix has shown for the first time that it is interested in buying rights. When you add that to the fact that Paramount has come into the market, it means good news for football because there will be more competition for rights. The Premier League is the most attractive domestic league in the world, so securing some of its rights would be a likely target for both Netflix and Paramount."
UEFA open to Netflix's introduction
Last month, UEFA appeared to welcome the likes of Netflix and Disney joining the broadcasting pool. To that end, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has talked up the footballing body's commitment to innovation in media rights.
He said to the European Football Clubs General Assembly in October: "Through this joint venture, the game will grow. And with [marketing agency] Relevent at our side, we have the strongest team to make it happen. Together, we are building something unique, with ambition. To deliver the most engaging football, the most innovative, the most accessible. To expand our core revenue streams. To inspire new fans to follow our competitions, to drive engagement with new audiences, especially in an ever-changing media and streaming rights landscape. And to make the most of digital platforms, we’ll bring the game closer than ever to everyone. This is how we will strengthen our clubs and keep European football at the very top."
What comes next for Netflix?
Netflix has enjoyed some success when streaming live sporting events in the past, including bringing in 65 million viewers for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match in 2024. The streaming giant does have some rights for the Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031 in the United States but whether they can obtain rights for men's football remains to be seen.
