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Premier League, FA and WSL agree to scrap tatical goalkeeper timeout and await IFAB approval
A new deterrent for tactical delays
The governing bodies of the English game have collectively agreed on a sweeping tactical crackdown to eradicate one of football's most frustrating modern loopholes. As reported by BBC Sport, the Football Association (FA), Premier League, English Football League (EFL), National League, and Women's Super League (WSL) have jointly approved a pioneering regulatory trial.
The proactive measure, orchestrated in deep alignment with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief refereeing officer Howard Webb, is designed to heavily penalise teams using fake goalkeeper injuries as a tool to gain unearned tactical timeouts or systematically break an opponent's mounting offensive momentum. If a referee signals that the physio can come on to treat a goalkeeper, the coach will have 10 seconds to nominate another player to leave the pitch for one minute, telling the fourth official of their choice. If no player has been selected within 10 seconds, the captain must leave the field.
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Addressing the Donnarumma controversy
The issue gained significant traction last season following several high-profile incidents. In November, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" and break up play. The tactic has become a common sight in the modern game, with keepers sitting on the turf to halt an opponent's momentum, prompting both frustration from fans and calls for immediate reform from pundits and managers alike.
In its own discussions, English football felt that merely stopping players going to the technical area would not deter coaches from using goalkeepers to break up play. Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy suggested last season that lawmakers could act to close the loophole in this exact way. "I think they can change it really quickly," Murphy said.
Specific exemptions to the new rule
While the goal is to stop tactical manipulation, the authorities have outlined specific scenarios where a teammate will not be forced to leave the field. These include cases where a goalkeeper says they do not need the physio and they have not caused play to stop or if the goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided.
The trial aims to be proactive rather than reactive to team talks as they happen. Officials will not prevent players from visiting the touchline as an injury is treated, but it is hoped the prospect of playing with 10 players for a minute will act as an adequate disincentive.
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Implementation and global implications
If clearance is received by the IFAB in time, the first game to feature the trial will be the Carabao Cup preliminary round tie between Tranmere and Rochdale on Saturday. This aligns with similar efforts globally, as the Australian A-League will trial a variation with the captain always having to leave the field.
There remain some concerns among stakeholders about the unintended consequences of the proposed trial. Critics have pointed out that a requirement to leave the field for one minute could lead to players, both goalkeepers and outfield, attempting to play on with an injury.
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