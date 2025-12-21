Getty Images Sport
Premier League executive under investigation for alleged non-recent sex offences
Investigation relates to alleged sexual exploitation of under-age girls
In a story published on Sunday morning, The Athletic reported an investigation has been launched relating to the alleged sexual exploitation of under-age girls, one of whom was 15 at the time of the alleged offences.
Following that, the report says the police are investigating a complaint relating to the alleged making and distribution of indecent photographs.
Alleged crimes are not related to PL executive's involvement in football
The alleged crimes, which took place at several locations in the south-east of England, go back a number of years and are not related to the executive’s involvement in football.
Specialist officers from the RASSO unit – Rape and Serious Sexual Offences – have now been placed in charge of the inquiry.
Metropolitan police say no arrests have been made in statement
In quotes published by The Athletic, the Metropolitan police said in a statement: “In November, police received a report relating to the alleged taking of indecent images and sexual exploitation. Initial enquiries are being carried out. No arrests have been made.”
What next?
