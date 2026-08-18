Speaking at a launch event on Tuesday, Masters addressed the lack of a resolution regarding the financial charges levelled against Man City. In an interview with talkSPORT, he admitted that the wait for an outcome has been extensive but stressed the importance of proper procedure.

Man City were initially charged in February 2023, and an independent commission held a hearing that concluded in December 2024. Masters explained the situation, saying: "As every day elapses, we must be a day nearer. I obviously can't comment on it. I do understand the frustration. It has taken longer than expected, but we have to follow the process."