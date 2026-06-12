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Chelsea should ditch Enzo Fernandez and make swap deal for Real Madrid midfielder, says former star
Midfield exchange proposed amid unrest
The Stamford Bridge hierarchy faces growing pressure to resolve the future of Fernandez, who signed a massive contract until 2032 but was internally suspended for two games in April after flirting with a move to Spain. Meanwhile, a report from El Nacional claims returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho aims to sell Camavinga for a fee between €50 million and €80m. Petit believes a direct exchange would solve issues for both European heavyweights this summer.
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Petit urges Blues to act
Speaking to BetVictor Live Casino, former World Cup winner Petit provided a comprehensive assessment of the situation, explicitly backing a high-profile midfield exchange. He said: "Eduardo Camavinga in a swap deal with Enzo Fernandez? Why not? Camavinga is still a very young player. He left Rennes for Madrid when he was eighteen years old and he has played for six or seven years for Real Madrid.
"He has won some big trophies too. This guy has been an amazing young prospect. I cannot judge his level for the last two seasons with what's going on at the club. You have so many players that didn't play well for Real Madrid for different reasons.
"Camavinga can be very good because we know that at Chelsea most of them are young players. He's got experience. When you come from Real Madrid to Chelsea having won many trophies and played there for so many years and you play for the national team, you arrive at the club with experience that's probably missing at Chelsea.
"Camavinga is a talented player, he would be a great fit."
Fernandez captaincy under heavy fire
The underlying friction between Fernandez and the Chelsea hierarchy has intensified following the club's disastrous campaign, which saw the Blues finish 10th in the final 2025-26 Premier League table and completely miss out on European qualification for next season.
Petit insisted that the current relationship between the club and the player has become entirely untenable, adding: "Enzo Fernandez should go, you cannot keep a player happy if he wants to leave. He did say that he wanted to leave and he was fined by the club. I know he's probably been one of the best players for Chelsea for the last two years, but you cannot be the captain of the team and have this kind of communication.
"Obviously he wants to leave the club, we are not stupid. I think he's been fed up and tired with what's going on at Chelsea. It's been a mess this season. Obviously he is targeted by Real Madrid. Real Madrid desperately needs to get some strong and powerful midfield players. I won't be surprised if he leaves the club and goes to Real Madrid or somewhere else."
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Summer transfer window showdown
Both clubs face critical tactical adjustments as the summer transfer window approaches, with Mourinho determined to reshape Madrid into a more technical unit. Camavinga must assess his options after missing out on France's World Cup squad, making a Premier League switch highly enticing. Chelsea's hierarchy must decide whether to protect their long-term financial investment in Fernandez or cut ties to restore dressing-room harmony.