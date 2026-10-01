Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Bruno Fernandes shines as clinical Selecao secure emphatic victory

Diogo Costa - 6/10

A relatively busy night for the Porto shot-stopper despite the scoreline. He could do little about the two close-range strikes from Damsgaard and Hoejlund. While he only recorded one official save, his distribution helped Portugal bypass the Danish press during high-turnover moments.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Inverted frequently to create overloads in central areas and opened the scoring with a well-timed strike in the 13th minute. His technical security was vital before being replaced in the 63rd minute as Portugal looked to freshen up the flanks.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The defensive heartbeat of the side, Dias was forced to deal with a physical battle against Hoejlund. He contributed to the 36 clearances made by the Portuguese backline and was generally composed in his positioning, even as the game became stretched in the second half.

Renato Veiga - 6/10

A solid outing for the young defender who continues to gain experience at this level. He struggled slightly with the movement of Denmark's front three for the second goal but recovered well to maintain the defensive line during the final onslaught.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Provided his usual explosive pace down the left flank. His recovery runs were essential given how much Portugal committed bodies forward. He was disciplined in his duels, contributing to a defensive effort that limited Denmark to just three shots on target despite their 12 total attempts.