Portugal player ratings vs Slovenia: Cristiano Ronaldo's complaints fall on deaf ears in dismal defeat

The Selecao's all-time top goalscorer endured a forgettable evening as Roberto Martinez's side drew a blank

Cristiano Ronaldo, for all of this goals, accolades, and magic moments, cannot be the main man every night. And for Portugal against Slovenia, his shortcomings were laid bare as his side turned in a disheartening showing that eventually finished in a 2-0 loss.

Ronaldo was barely involved throughout, and managed just the one shot from open play, spending more time searching for fouls and complaining to officials than making a material impact.

After a drab first half, things opened up in the second. Benjamin Sesko came close for Slovenia, forcing a neat save out of Diogo Costa in the Portugal net, while Ronaldo, too, showed signs of life, a shimmy and strike flashing just wide of the post.

Adam Gnezda Cerin provided the crucial moment, though, making a smart run from central midfield to finish off a well-constructed goal for the hosts - who were good value for their lead. Portugal offered something of a response, however, as Joao Felix pinged a header off the post.

Timi Elsnik then doubled the Slovenia lead, lashing into the roof of the net from a tricky angle to put the contest beyond doubt - and end an 11-game winning streak for Roberto Martinez's men.

