AFP
Portugal boss Jorge Jesus brushes off Cristiano Ronaldo statement in blunt response
Jesus focuses on national team duty
Jesus has provided a brief and business-like response tothe explosive accusations levelled against him by Ronaldo. Speaking to reporters as he left his home on Wednesday morning, the veteran coach made it clear that he has no intention of getting bogged down in a public war of words with the legendary forward. The tension between the pair has reached a boiling point after Ronaldo took the unprecedented step of leaving the squad midway through their current international commitments.
When asked for his thoughts on the detailed statement released by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Jesus chose to keep his cards close to his chest. "I read the statement, and now, as I do every day, I'm going to the federation to work, to think about the team and the national team," Jesus stated, as quoted by A Bola.
- AFP
Ronaldo breaks silence on camp departure
The drama began when Ronaldo issued a lengthy explanation for his decision to walk away from the Portugal camp. In the message, the captain admitted that his exit was a serious matter and acknowledged that his status as a leader meant he should face a significant punishment. However, he also used the platform to launch a direct attack on Jesus, accusing the manager of breaking his word on two separate occasions during the current window.
Ronaldo’s primary grievance stems from a match against Norway, where he was allegedly told he would feature for around 30 minutes but remained an unused substitute after warming up. The forward further claimed that Jesus failed to follow an agreed-upon script during a subsequent press conference ahead of a clash with Denmark. According to the captain, the manager had requested and validated a document to guide his interaction with the media but ultimately ignored it.
Internal friction and external pressure
The friction between the duo has reportedly been brewing for some time, involving key figures from the player's inner circle and club representatives. Ronaldo mentioned that the press conference guidelines were discussed in a meeting involving Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho and Tiago Craveiro, a strategic advisor for the player's personal brand. These details paint a picture of a fractured relationship where trust between the manager and his most senior player has completely evaporated. Despite the apology included in the statement, the accusations of dishonesty have placed Jesus under intense scrutiny from the Portuguese public and media
- AFP
Possible sanctions for the captain
As the Selecao continues their preparations at the federation’s headquarters, the question of disciplinary action looms large over the entire setup. Ronaldo himself noted that his exit should be treated as an aggravating factor in any punishment, and some reports suggest he could face a ban of up to six months for his actions. The Portuguese Football Federation must now decide how to handle their greatest icon while supporting a manager who has been publicly accused of lying.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting