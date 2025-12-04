This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Portugal 2026 World Cup home kit PUMA
Angelica Daujotas

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

From the pitch to the ocean, Portugal’s 2026 home kit channels maritime power and national passion

Portugal heads into the 2026 World Cup in North America with a fresh PUMA home kit that fuses cultural heritage with cutting-edge performance. The classic deep red returns with a bold new identity, wave-inspired detailing flows across the shirt, symbolising the Atlantic waters that shaped the nation’s history and echoing the fearless spirit Portugal brings to the world stage. Green accents at the collar and trim reinforce the country’s iconic colours, creating a look that feels both traditional and daringly modern.

Shop Portugal kits at PumaBuy now

Built on PUMA’s elite ULTRAWEAVE chassis, the kit is crafted for lightweight speed and comfort, offering the same performance-ready structure Cristiano Ronaldo and the Seleção will wear in June. A Replica version also debuts PUMA’s RE: FIBRE sustainability initiative, using at least 95% recycled textile waste and setting a new benchmark for circular design in football apparel.

More World Cup 2026 News

While the away kit remains tightly under wraps, early whispers suggest a design that leans into Portugal’s expressive, contemporary visual identity - potentially incorporating deeper ocean tones, contrast graphics and streamlined detailing. A goalkeeper kit and lifestyle range are also expected, rounding out a collection that aims to take Portugal’s football culture from the pitch to the streets. If Portugal mounts another historic World Cup run, this kit could quickly become one of the defining looks of the tournament.

Shop: Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Portugal 2026 World Cup home kit close upPUMA

    Portugal Home Kit

    PUMA have delivered a modern interpretation of Portugal’s signature identity with a design inspired by the power of the Atlantic and the passion that fuels the nation’s football. The 2026 home shirt features a rich red base overlaid with subtle wave-inspired graphics, creating movement and depth while paying homage to Portugal’s maritime roots. Green detailing at the collar and sleeves sharpens the visual contrast and reinforces national pride.

    On the performance side, the Authentic version uses PUMA’s elite ULTRAWEAVE fabric - an ultra-light, breathable construction engineered for optimal mobility. The Replica shirt integrates RE: FIBRE, incorporating at least 95% recycled textile waste, elevating sustainability without sacrificing comfort or style. Designed to stand out on the pitch and in everyday wear, it embodies the ethos of “por amor à camisola.”

    Pricing across the range follows PUMA’s standard World Cup structure, with kids’ shirts beginning at £60 and adult versions typically starting around £85, depending on finish and fit.

    Shop Portugal kits at PumaBuy now

  • Portugal Away Kit

    Portugal’s 2026 away kit has yet to be officially unveiled, but early rumours suggest a contemporary aesthetic that complements the ocean-inspired themes of the home design. While details remain speculative, the change strip is expected to feature a refined palette and modern graphic approach, offering a fresh contrast to the traditional red-and-green home look. If confirmed, it would provide a dynamic visual balance within Portugal’s World Cup collection and could emerge as one of the standout away kits of the tournament.

    Shop Portugal kits at PumaBuy now

0