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FC Porto v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Erling Haaland double secures Man City victory against Porto in the Champions League

E. Haaland
Manchester City
FC Porto vs Manchester City
FC Porto
Champions League

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a convincing victory against Porto. The Norwegian striker took his European tally to 36 goals for the club as Enzo Maresca's side dominated at the Estadio do Dragao.

  • Haaland double secures victory in Porto

    Haaland scored twice as City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory over Porto. The Norwegian striker built on his weekend winner against Coventry to deliver another decisive performance. He opened the scoring with a well-placed header before rolling home his second of the night. The brace takes his remarkable tally to 36 Champions League goals in just 40 appearances for City.



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  • FC Porto v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Maresca's men control European opener

    City dominated the match from the outset, carrying over their strong domestic form after three straight Premier League wins. Teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi impressed on his first senior start for the club in midfield.

    Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa prevented a heavier defeat with a series of excellent first-half saves. The Portuguese international twice denied Haaland with superb reflex stops while keeping out efforts from Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo.

    Despite Costa's heroic efforts, Porto struggled to mount any sustained threat against the City defence. The host side failed to register a single shot during a dominant opening 45 minutes from the visitors.

  • Porto struggle against English opposition

    Francesco Farioli’s Porto side entered the contest in excellent domestic form, having won all five of their Portuguese league fixtures this season. However, they found the step up to European opposition far more challenging.

    The hosts created few chances, with Alan Varela curling narrowly wide and William Gomes missing the target. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ultimately enjoyed a quiet evening, ending the match without being called into action.

    The defeat continues a poor historical record for Porto against English teams in Europe. The 2004 European champions have now won just two of their past 17 matches against English opposition.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-PORTO-MAN CITYAFP

    Manchester derby awaits for victorious Cityzens

    Having previously suffered elimination to Real Madrid in each of the past three seasons, City are looking to go all the way again. The club aims to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time since their Treble-winning season in 2023.

    Attention now turns back to domestic duties for both sides following their midweek European commitments. The Cityzens face a crucial Manchester derby against rivals Manchester United in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Porto will look to bounce back from their European disappointment when they return to Liga Portugal action against Casa Pia.

Liga Portugal
Casa Pia AC crest
Casa Pia AC
CAP
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI